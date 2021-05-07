Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.59.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,125. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

