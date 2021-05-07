Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Raised by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.28. 19,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,283. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

