Auxano Advisors LLC Acquires 173,116 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 667.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,116 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after buying an additional 610,956 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,462 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 260.8% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 158,169 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 524.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.88. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

