Auxano Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 20,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

