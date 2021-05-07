Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

