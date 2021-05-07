Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 68,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Avaya has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $34.06.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Earnings History for Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit