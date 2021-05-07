Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 68,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Avaya has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $34.06.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.