Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY stock opened at $220.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.32. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $220.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

