Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $310,739,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $216.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.13 and its 200 day moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.