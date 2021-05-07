Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after buying an additional 937,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

