Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

