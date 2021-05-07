Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,293 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

