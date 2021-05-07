Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $29.36. 27,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $521,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.