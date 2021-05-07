Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of Avient stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.33. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

