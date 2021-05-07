Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Aviva has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

