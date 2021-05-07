AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXAHY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised AXA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $1.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. AXA’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

