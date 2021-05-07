AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $56.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

