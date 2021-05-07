Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells $231,300.00 in Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 6,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.