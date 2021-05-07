Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

