Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $21.22 on Friday. Azul has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.