B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.96.

SAR opened at $25.93 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $289.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

