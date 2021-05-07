B. Riley Weighs in on Vaxart, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the fourth quarter worth about $4,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

