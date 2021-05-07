B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

