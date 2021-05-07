B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in B2Gold by 240.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

