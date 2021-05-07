Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires Shares of 5,299 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.