Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $370,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 170,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.91. The company has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

