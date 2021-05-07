Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.