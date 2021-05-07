Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Invests $210,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after buying an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Truist lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $123.21 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $124.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

