Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 128.82%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

