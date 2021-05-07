Ball (NYSE:BLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of BLL opened at $90.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

