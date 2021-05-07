Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Shares of BLX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

