Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Shares of BLX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.13. 516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $639.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Earnings History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit