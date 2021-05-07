Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 68,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 0.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

