Band Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $378.49 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $378.49 million and approximately $207.33 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $18.47 or 0.00031946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00087174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.00786631 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00102270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,066.90 or 0.08764693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00046503 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

