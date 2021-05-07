Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

BAND traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 490,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 0.59.

BAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

