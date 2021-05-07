Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.80.

FUTU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,548. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 159.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. Futu has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Futu by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Futu by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

