Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 230 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 182.62 ($2.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.62. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £31.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

