Barclays Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $867.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $861.00 to $867.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $699.08 on Monday. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $693.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.67.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $898,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.