Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MICCF opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $40.25.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
