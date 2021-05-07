Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MICCF opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $40.25.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit