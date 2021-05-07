Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.50.

ABX traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.92. 3,135,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,922. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The firm has a market cap of C$51.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.07.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton bought 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

