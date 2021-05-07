Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to $29.50

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $29.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. 1,797,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,151,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

