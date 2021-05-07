Basic Attention Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $756.09 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00002699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $756.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00083795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00794276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.01 or 0.08893235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

