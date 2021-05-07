BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.43

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.43 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 95.99 ($1.25). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 152,487 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £415.77 million and a PE ratio of 59.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

