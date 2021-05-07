Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €108.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.93 ($104.63).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €83.39 ($98.11) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 1-year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.