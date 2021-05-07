BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBQ. Craig Hallum upgraded BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

BBQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,951. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. BBQ has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.48%.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,295 shares of company stock worth $816,060. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

