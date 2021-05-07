Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues Earnings Results

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.39. 2,544,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,070. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.
Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.