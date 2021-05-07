Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys Shares of 11,294 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day moving average of $157.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

