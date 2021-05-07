Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in AbbVie by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $116.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

