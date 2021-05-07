Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $203,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475,752. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

