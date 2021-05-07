Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 258,805 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 62,088 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

Shares of SDS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 149,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,516,609. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

