Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.14. 14,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,849. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 350.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

