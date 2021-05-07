Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

BELFB opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

